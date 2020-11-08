Azerbaijan presents satellite image of Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city from the occupation, Azercosmos OJSC presented the images of the city taken using the Azersky satellite, the company told Trend.

The Armenian occupiers always focused on Azerbaijani historical Shusha city.

During the occupation of Shusha city, which was called the "Temple of the Art of the Caucasus" and the "Conservatory of the East", Armenian vandals looted and destroyed the house-museums of Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Bulbul, the walls of the Shusha fortress, the Panakh Ali Khan palace, the Govhar Agha Mosque, Merdinli, Saatli and other important historical monuments.

Armenia has caused big damage to the nature of Shusha by committing a large-scale ecological terror. However, thanks to the victorious operation of the Azerbaijani troops, all the wounds inflicted by the Armenian Armed Forces will heal!

News.Az