Azerbaijan prevails Armenia in world rating

Canada based Arton Capital did a research on the international passport index, AzVision.az reports citing the foreign media.

Germany and Singapore lead the list as their passports ranked first and second place by their total visa-free score. German and Singaporean citizens may visit 159 countries without visa.

Among 193 countries, Azerbaijan ranked in 63th place, i.e Azerbaijani citizens may visit 63 countries without any visa requirements.

Afghanistan comes at the end of the list. Afghans are able to visit only 24 countries freely.

Azerbaijan comes 4 steps before Armenia which ranked 67th place. The Armenians can travel via-free to 59 countries.

News.Az

