Azerbaijan prioritizes creation of green corridors: COP29 CEO

Azerbaijan is actively engaged in creating green corridors and place great importance on these efforts, Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Energy Minister, COP29 CEO said on Monday.

He made the remarks during the presentation on “COP29: In Solidarity for a Green World,” organized as part of the second Shusha Global Media Forum, News.Az reports.Soltanov highlighted the water issues currently facing the South Caucasus region.He emphasized that the rapid growth of the world's population, environmental pollution, and inefficient use of water resources are leading to a depletion of available water resources.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.This event will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.

News.Az