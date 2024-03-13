Azerbaijan produces 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day in January

In January 2024, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 598,000 barrels, including 476,000 barrels of crude oil and 122,000 barrels of condensate, said the Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijan's oil production quota under the OPEC deal for 2024 is 551,000 barrels per day.

