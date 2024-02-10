Azerbaijan promotes its tourism potential in Mumbai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Tourism Board, the country is showcasing its tourism opportunities at the OTM Mumbai 2024 (“Outbound Travel Mart”) held in India, News.Az reports.

The main goal is to promote Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, national cuisine, winery, gastro tourism potential, winter tourism and mountain-skiing facilities, health and ecotourism, and provide an extensive information about Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage.

The national stand displays services of 15 tourism companies, as well as "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and “Shahdag” Tourism Center.

As a part of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani delegation holds meetings with representatives of tourism industry of several countries in B2B format, and present Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities.

OTM Mumbai is a significant travel event in India, bringing together global travel professionals to establish lasting business relationships. India's outbound travel market is among the fastest-growing globally.

This year the OTM Mumbai 2024, to run until February 10, welcomed more than 1,600 tourism companies from 60 countries.

News.Az