Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Austria

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) participated in Ferien-Messe Wien 2026, Austria’s leading travel and tourism fair, held from January 15–18 in Vienna.

The event brought together top industry professionals from around the world, providing a dynamic platform for Azerbaijan to showcase its unique tourism offerings, News.Az reports, citing ATB.

With the participation of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna and Dreamland Baku in the exhibition, ATB utilized this platform to enhance its visibility in Austria and the DACH region, foster strategic partnerships, and reinforce Azerbaijan’s positioning as a key tourism destination.

Rovshan Sadigbayli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria, also visited the national stand.

During the event, visitors were able to immerse themselves in the country’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse tourism offerings through virtual reality (VR) technology. The experience was further enriched by tastings of traditional Azerbaijani sweets, providing an introduction to the nation’s culture and traditions.

One of the event’s highlights was a presentation by Austrian journalist Claudius Rajchl, who shared insights from his recent travels to Azerbaijan, offering the audience an engaging overview of the country’s culture, destinations, and tourism potential.

Travel to Azerbaijan has also been made increasingly accessible for Austrian travelers, with direct flights from Vienna to Baku by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). Austrian citizens could apply for an e-VISA through evisa.gov.az at least three days before their planned arrival date, or opted for an urgent visa, which was processed within 3 to 5 hours. The visa was valid for 90 days, during which Austrian travelers could visit Azerbaijan for up to 30 days at a time.

Reflecting the ease of accessibility, the number of visitors from Austria increased by 6% in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

News.Az