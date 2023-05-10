Azerbaijan provides families of martyrs, war veterans with apartments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 100 apartments and private houses were handed over to the families of martyrs and disabled veterans in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told News.Az.

The apartments and private houses were provided in a residential complex of MIDA (State Housing Development Agency) in Baku’s Hovsan village, as well as Absheron, Shamkir, Gazakh, Gadabay, Tovuz, Ujar, Yevlakh, Yardimli, Balakan, Gakh, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Saatli, Shaki and Tartar districts.

The ceremony of presenting the documents for the apartments was attended by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev and Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Elshad Mammadov.

Aliyev emphasized the great merits of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of the creation and development of the social protection system in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the program for providing apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled veterans was launched in the 1990s [after the first Karabakh war] upon instructions of Heydar Aliyev, and measures within the program are successfully continued every year.

After the 2020 second Karabakh war, in which the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev achieved victory, following instructions of the head of state, a wide package of social support for martyr families and disabled veterans began to be implemented.

As part of this support package, the program for providing apartments and private houses has been expanded by five times. Since 2021, families of the Second Karabakh War martyrs and veterans have been also provided with housing.

Taking into account the apartments and private houses presented today, after the second Karabakh war, martyr families and disabled veterans were given 4,760 apartments and private houses, this year - 260, and in general over the past period - 13,560 housing units.

According to the instructions of the head of state, at least 1,500 apartments and private houses will be transferred to persons from the above category in 2023.

Citizens who were provided with new apartments and private houses expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the constant care of the state for them.

News.Az