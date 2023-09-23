Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Garabagh’s Armenian residents (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Humanitarian aid sent by Baku to the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region has been handed over to Russian peacekeepers.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of peacekeepers delivering humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to the Armenian residents of Garabagh, News.Az reports.

The aid sent by Azerbaijan was received by Russian peacekeepers, stored at the base, and then distributed to the Armenian residents of Garabagh.

News.Az

