Azerbaijan providing engineering support for units stationed in liberated lands (VIDEO)

Activities on the comprehensive engineering support for the Azerbaijani Army’s units stationed in the territories liberated from the occupation are being carried out, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Engineer-supper units of the Azerbaijan Army are carrying out work on clearance of the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance. Demining and restoration of roads are underway to ensure the safe movement of military vehicle convoys. Work is being carried out to lay new roads in the directions of the positions of our units deployed in the mountainous terrain. A large number of mines and unexploded ordnance have been disposed of until today.

Activities on the detection and defusing of mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated territories are being continued.

