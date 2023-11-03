Azerbaijan puts Khojaly genocide suspect in 4-month pretrial detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Baku has ordered to put Armenian terrorist Madat Babayan, suspected of committing genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, in 4-month pretrial detention, News.Az reports.

The decision was made at the trial presided over by Judge of Sabail District Court Gunel Samadova.

Babayan faces charges under five articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan – 214.1 (Terrorism, that is, the commission of explosions, fires or other acts (terrorist acts) that threaten people's lives, damage their health, cause significant property damage or other socially dangerous consequences, with the aim of violating public safety, sowing panic among the population or exerting influence for decision-making by state authorities or international organizations), 214.2.2 (The same acts committed repeatedly), 214.2.3. (The same acts committed with the use of firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, accessories to it, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices as part of an organized criminal group), 279.3 (Creation of non-stipulated legislation of armed formations or groups, and participation in them).

News.Az