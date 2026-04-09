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Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Kremlin.01 Jun 2026-11:07
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Armenia is not interested in severing political, economic or other ties with Russia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said.25 May 2026-15:29
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has said relations between Russia and China have reached an “unprecedented level” ahead of his visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the growing partnership reflects close coordination between the two countries on key international and domestic priorities, including support for sovereignty and state unity.19 May 2026-13:19
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Australia and Japan have beefed up their cooperation around critical minerals amid a state visit by Japan’s prime minister, with the countries providing A$1.67 billion ($1.20 billion) in support for the sector and flagging more to come.04 May 2026-10:13
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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has praised what he described as the unbreakable strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, stressing that recent regional developments have only served to highlight the depth and resilience of ties between Tehran and Moscow.28 Apr 2026-10:02
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Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan covering regional security, foreign policy, and geopolitical developments. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the official position or editorial stance of News.Az.28 Apr 2026-09:42
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Recent trade discussions between India and United States in Washington have been described by New Delhi as constructive and positive.24 Apr 2026-20:42
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Antalya on Friday to discuss prospects for strengthening Azerbaijan–Moldova relations.17 Apr 2026-13:57
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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon, according to a statement released on Thursday.09 Apr 2026-22:48
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