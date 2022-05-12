Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan qualifies for the final of the Eurovision-2022 Int'l Song Contest

The second semifinal of the Eurovision-2022 song contest took place in Turin, Italy, APA reports.

Representative of Azerbaijan (Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ireland, Israel, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, and Sweden) performed in the second semifinal stage.

Representing Azerbaijan, Nadir Rustamli performed the song "Fade To Black" under number 4.

Azerbaijan and 9 other countries (Belgium, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania, and Serbia) received the most votes among the participants and advanced to the finals which will be held on May 14. 


