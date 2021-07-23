Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary increases volume of cargo transportation through BTK railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, has carried out a record number of cargo shipments on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway this year.

Since the beginning of 2021, the company has transported a total of 108,534 tons of cargo in 1,767 wagons via BTK, which is the highest figure since the road was put into operation. For comparison, in 2020, ADY Express transported a total of 50,000 tons of cargo via BTK.

The vast majority of cargo transported this year falls on Russian cargo, Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant (MMK). The company transported 99,244, tons of steel coils in 1,501 wagons and 2,218 tons of frames in 152 wagons. 7,072 tons – other goods. The share of cereals is higher among these goods.

Since the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in September 2017, ADY Express LLC has managed to transport 185,319 tons of cargo in 3,138 wagons.

News.Az