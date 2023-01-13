Azerbaijan raises amount of presidential pension for martyr families

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the amount of presidential pension for martyr families and amending the presidential decree dated December 19, 2006 No. 493 "On the establishment of pension of President of Republic of Azerbaijan for martyr's family", News.Az reports.

Under the decree, the monthly pension of the President of Azerbaijan for a martyr's family has been set at 600 manat ($352.9) since January 1, 2023.

