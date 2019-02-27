Azerbaijan ranks 2nd in terms of high tech exports in Europe

Azerbaijan has ranked second in terms of high technology exports, according to a new ranking published by RS Components, the UK, European and Asia Pacific trading brand of Electrocomponents plc.

According to the report, Azerbaijan is second with an average annual growth rate of 41.1%. The country's high-tech export value made $9,132,464 in 2016.

Based on estimates from the Central Intelligence Agency’s World Factbook, Azerbaijan’s exported goods and services accounted for 45.9% of the country's total economic output.

