Azerbaijan ranks among top three investors in Georgia
Vakhtang Tsintsadze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, stated that the growth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country reflects a healthy and attractive business environment, News.Az reports, citing local media.
According to him, in the third quarter of 2025, FDI volume doubled, reaching $533.2 million. In January–September, this figure increased by 11 percent, totaling $1.296 billion.
Describing Georgia as a reliable investment destination for both foreign and local investors, Tsintsadze noted that Azerbaijan is among the leading countries investing in Georgia in the third quarter.
“According to third-quarter data, the largest investments came from the United States, Spain, and Azerbaijan. This further strengthens Georgia’s position as a regional business hub,” the deputy minister added.