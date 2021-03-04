Azerbaijan ranks first in Caucasus for introduction of advanced IT technologies: UNCTAD

Azerbaijan ranks first in Caucasus for introduction of advanced IT technologies: UNCTAD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the leader in the Caucasus region in terms of the introduction of advanced technologies in the ICT sphere, according to the annual "Technology and Innovation Report 2021" report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report says that Azerbaijan is ranking 70th among 158 countries in terms of the introduction of the latest technologies.

The assessment criteria include the results of a critical examination of the capabilities of cross-border technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, etc.

News.Az