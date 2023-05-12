Azerbaijan ratifies agreement with UK on international road transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday ratified the agreement between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom on international road transport, News.Az reports.

The relevant bill on the approval of the Agreement "On international road transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland" was discussed at a parliamentary session.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az