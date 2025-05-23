Azerbaijan ratifies memorandum of understanding with ICAO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Friday approved the memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The document envisages the mechanism of continuous monitoring within the framework of the universal inspection program in the field of aviation security,” News.Az reports, citing local media.

This issue was included in the agenda of the parliament's meeting on Friday.

The document was signed in Baku on August 1, 2023, and in Montreal on September 8, 2023.

News.Az