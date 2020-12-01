News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Icao
Tag:
Icao
Joint expert assessment: AZAL plane was shot down
26 Dec 2025-12:40
Kyrgyzstan introduces new model of biometric passports
03 Nov 2025-16:04
Putin seeks stronger ties with Azerbaijan despite recent tensions
10 Oct 2025-17:36
Azerbaijan ratifies memorandum of understanding with ICAO
23 May 2025-15:58
UN body finds Russia responsible for downing of flight MH17
13 May 2025-09:00
ICAO hails Kazakhstan's efforts in investigating Azerbaijani plane crash in Aktau
06 Mar 2025-15:59
North Korea moves to sever air traffic channel with the South; ICAO alerted
13 Feb 2025-11:09
ICAO rep arrives in Kazakhstan to join Azerbaijani plane crash investigation
29 Dec 2024-13:24
Zangilan Airport included in ICAO international location index catalog
27 Jan 2022-20:05
ICAO to include Azerbaijan's three airfields in new list of int'l geographical coordinates
27 Nov 2020-12:11
Latest News
SpaceX launches 25 starlink satellites into polar orbit -
VIDEO
Israeli forces demolish wells and farms near Hebron
Vietnam, Laos pledge to boost trade to $10B
Israeli tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan double in 2025
Sinner beats Darderi to reach Australian Open quarters
Comet 3I Atlas raises new questions about interstellar visitors
UK braces for Storm Chandra as severe weather hits
Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden
Car burns in fire at Baku repair workshop -
VIDEO
How Mercedes-Benz locked in lithium supply for its EV future
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31