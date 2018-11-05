Azerbaijan re-elected as member of ITU Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been re-elected as a member of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with 119 votes.

Azerbaijan became one of the 48 countries represented in the Council of the ITU, according to AzerTag.

Only Azerbaijan and Russia from the CIS countries are members of the ITU Council.

The International Telecommunication Union membership includes 193 states.

In 2014 Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Council for the first time.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) held in Dubai by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade also attended the plenary session of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference and made a speech at the event.

The International Telecommunication Union is a specialized agency of the United Nations that is responsible for issues that concern information and communication technologies (ICT).

The ITU coordinates the shared global use of the radio spectrum, promotes international cooperation in assigning satellite orbits, works to improve telecommunication infrastructure in the developing world, and assists in the development and coordination of worldwide technical standards. The ITU is active in areas including broadband Internet, latest-generation wireless technologies, aeronautical and maritime navigation, radio astronomy, satellite-based meteorology, convergence in the fixed-mobile phone, Internet access, data, voice, TV broadcasting, and next-generation networks.

News.Az

