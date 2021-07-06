Azerbaijan ready to host UNHCR mission on its territory - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following discussions held between Baku and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), an agreement was reached on the dispatch of a UNHCR mission to Azerbaijan’s conflict-affected territories, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson stressed that Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of international law, in particular the principle of state sovereignty, is ready to accept international missions on its territory.

“In this regard, we expect the UNCHR to provide specific information on the dispatch of its mission to our liberated territories. We would like to emphasize once again that Azerbaijan is ready to accept the UNHCR mission on the basis of the principles of international law,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az

News.Az