Azerbaijan records 158 new coronavirus cases, 58 recoveries

Azerbaijan recorded more than 158 more cases of coronavirus infection, 58 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital, according to the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3138, with 1944 recoveries and 36 deaths, while the treatment of 1158 others is underway in the specialized hospitals.

Some 41 patients are in a severe and 52 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 226,005 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az