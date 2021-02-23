Azerbaijan records 223 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 223 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 176 patients have recovered, and 2 others have died over the past day, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 233,424, with 228,012 recoveries and 3,204 deaths.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 2,208.

Over the past day, 8,043 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,563,101.

News.Az