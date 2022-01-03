Azerbaijan records 273 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 273 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 576 patients have recovered, and 8 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 617,952, with 601,645 recoveries and 8,383 deaths. Some 7,924 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 6,337 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,883,101.

News.Az