Azerbaijan records 323 new coronavirus cases, 228 recoveries

Some 323 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 228 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Five patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 7,876, with 4,377 recoveries, and 93 deaths.

Some 3,406 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 69 are in severe and 80 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 342,391 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az