Azerbaijan records 339 fresh COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 114 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Four patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 8,530 with 4,720 recoveries, and 102 deaths.

Some 3,708 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals.

A total of 350,032 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

News.Az