Azerbaijan records 379 new COVID-19 cases

Some 379 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 153  patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Saturday.

Four patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 7,239, with 4,024 recoveries, and 84 deaths.

Some 3,131 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 72 are in severe and 86 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 334,863 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.


