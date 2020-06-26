Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records 517 fresh coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Azerbaijan has recorded 517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

Another 305 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 15369, with 8364 recoveries and 187 deaths.

 So far, a total of 456215 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.


News.Az 

