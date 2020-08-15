Azerbaijan records fall in new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Some 207 virus infected people have recovered and 2 others have died in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters said on Saturday.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 34,107, with 31,697 recoveries and 506 deaths. Currently, 1,904 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 6,041 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 826,043.

News.Az

News.Az