Azerbaijan records growth in revenues from transport sector

  • Economics
The revenues from Azerbaijan’s transport sector increased by 14.9 percent to stand at 3,154,500 AZN in the first three months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period of last year, said Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, News.Az reports.

The share of the transport sector in GDP grew from 5.5 to 6.8 per cent, the minister added.


