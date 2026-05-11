Iran says submarines carrying out surveillance missions in Strait of Hormuz

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The commander of the Iranian Army’s Navy says domestically built light submarines are carrying out surveillance and tracking missions in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters of the Persian Gulf.

According to Fars News Agency, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the submarines are operating in line with what he described as evolving threats, operational requirements and national capabilities, News.Az reports.

He said the vessels are capable of remaining on the seabed for extended periods, where they are used for surveillance, tracking and what he described as the potential engagement of hostile vessels in the strategic waterway.

Irani added that within Iranian naval terminology, the light submarines are referred to by personnel as the “dolphins of the Persian Gulf”.

The Navy commander also said the submarines surfaced in the Strait of Hormuz during an operation named after the martyrs of the Dena destroyer, before carrying out formation manoeuvres and returning to deeper waters to continue their assigned missions.

News.Az