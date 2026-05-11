Iran shipping official says all Gulf Arab ports halted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Secretary-General of the Shipping and Related Services Association says all ports in Arab states along the Persian Gulf have been shut down, with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz reportedly falling to zero.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Masoud Polmeh said all ports in the southern Persian Gulf were currently non-operational, News.Az reports.

“Every day, around 110 vessels carrying crude oil, gas and petroleum products used to exit the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Now that figure has dropped to zero,” Polmeh said.

He said the port of Jebel Ali had previously served as a major regional hub, handling more than 12 million containers annually, acting as a key distribution centre for the region.

“This port effectively functioned as the engine and driver of other regional ports,” he said.

Polmeh added that disruption at such a major hub would inevitably have wider consequences across the region’s maritime network.

“When ships do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, entry and exit to regional ports stops, and commercial activity is disrupted,” he said.

News.Az