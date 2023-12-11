Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records growth in tax revenues

Over the past 11 months of this year, the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan has recorded a 4.1% increase in tax revenues, totaling 15,337.7 million manats (over $9 billion) compared to the same period last year, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“Notably, during this period, tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector have shown remarkable growth of 18.9%, reaching 9,015.8 million manats ($5.3 billion). This positive trend underscores the effectiveness of the country's tax policy, playing a crucial role in sustaining economic growth by ensuring a robust dynamic in tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector,” the minister said.

