Azerbaijan records nearly 550 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 547 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 631 patients have recovered, and 9 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 620,049, with 604,537 recoveries and 8,431 deaths. Some 7,081 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 11,139 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,922,366.

News.Az