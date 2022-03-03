Azerbaijan records no maternal death due to COVID-19 in past six months: Health Ministry

No maternal deaths due to COVID-19 have been registered in Azerbaijan over the past six months, News.Az cited a gynecologist at the Ministry of Health as saying.

The gynecologist said two major clinics in Azerbaijan have been providing services to coronavirus-infected pregnant women since the outbreak of the pandemic.

To date, Azerbaijan has recorded over 786,000 coronavirus cases, with nearly 700,000 recoveries and 9,453 deaths.

Azerbaijan is the first country in the South Caucasus to start the vaccination. Azerbaijan has administered over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

