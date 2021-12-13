Azerbaijan records over 500 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 518 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

As many as 871 patients have recovered, and 16 have died in the country over the past day.

The number of confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 604,998, with 577,135 recoveries and 8,104 deaths. Some 19,759 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 5,510 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,683,256.

News.Az