Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society employees to spend night in tents on Aghdam-Khankendi road

Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are setting up tents near the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and volunteers will spend the night in tents.

The employees of the organization noted that their main goal is to provide humanitarian assistance to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, and two trucks with 40 tons of flour products are on the Aghdam-Khankandi road.

In connection with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Khankandi, the employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society held talks with Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, and are awaiting a response from them.

News.Az