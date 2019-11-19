Azerbaijan reduces oil production by 3%, increases gas production by 28%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total amount of production in the mining and extraction industry during January-October of this year equaled to AZN 26.8 billion and remained stable as compared to January-October of the previous year, APA-Economics reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of commercial crude oil being the main product of the industry amounted to 31 mln. tons and the volume of production of the commercial natural gas amounted to 19.9 bln. cubic meters.

As compared with the same period of the previous year, oil production has reduced by 3,3%, and gas production has increased by 27.8%.

