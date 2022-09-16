Azerbaijan refutes Armenian military official’s false claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statements by the Chief of Armenia’s General Staff about the alleged siege of several Azerbaijani Army units are untrue, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan fully control the operational situation, the ministry stated.

“Azerbaijan is keeping the strategic initiative and strategic advantage. Instead of spreading false information, we call on the Armenian side to remain committed to the ceasefire agreement," the ministry added.

News.Az