President Ilham Aliyev explains the reasons for the growing international respect for Azerbaijan today

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President Ilham Aliyev explained the reasons for the growing international sympathy toward Azerbaijan during his meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.

“Today, everything is evident. Azerbaijan’s international standing and prestige are at an all-time high. The respect, sympathy, and positive attitude toward us continue to expand. There are clear reasons for all of this: our dignified policy, the alignment between our words and our deeds, and, of course, our military victory,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az