President Ilham Aliyev explains the reasons for the growing international respect for Azerbaijan today
Photo: az
President Ilham Aliyev explained the reasons for the growing international sympathy toward Azerbaijan during his meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.
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“Today, everything is evident. Azerbaijan’s international standing and prestige are at an all-time high. The respect, sympathy, and positive attitude toward us continue to expand. There are clear reasons for all of this: our dignified policy, the alignment between our words and our deeds, and, of course, our military victory,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
By Faig Mahmudov