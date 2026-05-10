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President: We will transform Zangilan into a transport hub for Azerbaijan and the entire region

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President: We will transform Zangilan into a transport hub for Azerbaijan and the entire region
Photo: az

“Zangilan is situated along a vital transport corridor. We will transform Zangilan into a transport hub, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.

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“A railway is under construction. In the near future–perhaps in a year or a year and a half–it will be possible to travel from Baku to Zangilan by rail, just as people travel to Aghdam today. Next year, they will be able to reach Khankendi by train. This railway will continue further, connecting to Nakhchivan via the Zangezu


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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