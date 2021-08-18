Azerbaijan releases data on Armenian military targets destroyed by UAVs during Second Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani border guards had destroyed a big number of strategic military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces during the 44-day Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020) by using Harop and Guzgun unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan said.

According to the service, the destroyed targets include the Tochka-U and Elbrus OTRKs (NATO classification - Scud B), ‘S-300’, ‘Krug’, ‘Kub’, ‘Tor’ anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare stations, tanks, armored vehicles and other military equipment, command posts (totally 290 Armenian objects).

Besides, significant manpower had been neutralized during the war.

“The Azerbaijani border guards adequately fulfilled their tasks during the 44-day struggle for justice. From the first days of the Second Karabakh War they liberated a large territory [from Armenian occupation] - from the contact line in Fuzuli district to the state border with Armenia,” the service said. “As a result of a lightning attack in 24 hours, they advanced to 105 kilometers and inflicted crushing blows on the Armenian Armed Forces, raised the flag of Azerbaijan on the ancient Khudaferin bridge, in the village of Aghbend of the Zangilan district, and in the city of Zangilan.”

News.Az