Azerbaijan releases list of plane crash victims

The wreckage of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane after it crash-landed near the airport in Aktau, Kazakhstan. Photo: Azamat Sarsenbayev/AP

Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry has released the list of passengers and crew members who tragically lost their lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft (flight J2-8243) en route from Baku to Grozny near Aktau.

Work is still underway to identify some of the victims, the ministry stated, News.Az reports.A passenger plane Embraer 190 of the Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau en route from Baku to Grozny. There were 69 people on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest data, 38 people died and 29 survived.

News.Az