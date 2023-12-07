Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 24 more families to Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the next resettlement convoy has been sent to the city of Fuzuli, News.az reports.

On December 7, the next resettlement convoy, consisting of families temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings and administrative buildings in different areas of the republic, left from Garadagh district of Baku city. At this stage, 24 more families (77 people) were resettled in the city of Fuzuli.

Due to the Victory achieved by the victorious Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, after 30 years, the opportunity for the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of internally displaced persons to their native lands has been created. The residents of the increasingly beautiful and flourishing Fuzuli city express their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they receive.

Note that 333 families (1186 people), have been permanently settled in the city of Fuzuli so far.

News.Az