Azerbaijan remains strong advocate of UN principles, global dialogue - FM

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has reaffirmed his country’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation, and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, News.Az reports, citing the ministry's press service.

Speaking at an event in Baku marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the minister highlighted Azerbaijan’s active engagement within the UN system, including its previous non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council and current membership in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). He also noted Azerbaijan’s growing contribution to global initiatives, such as chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, hosting COP29, and promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan and the United Nations have successfully completed the Azerbaijan–UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021–2025, and that the newly signed Framework for 2026–2030 marks a new stage in their partnership.

He further pointed to upcoming milestones, including the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day 2026, both to be held in Baku, as part of Azerbaijan’s broader vision to connect urban sustainability with climate action and to strengthen its role in global climate diplomacy.

The minister reaffirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to work with all partners to advance peace, dialogue, and sustainable progress worldwide. He called for deepening partnerships, exploring new avenues of cooperation, and upholding a shared commitment to building a world that is more peaceful, just, and sustainable for present and future generations.

