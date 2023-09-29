Azerbaijan renews list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published a new list of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region as of 10:00 on September 29, News.Az reports.

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 1151

2. Grenade launchers – 84

3. Cannons and howitzers – 16

4. Mortars – 39

5. Anti-tank weapons – 22

6. Air Defense weapons – 133

VEHICLES

1. Armored vehicles – 18

2. Auto vehicles – 136

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary vehicles – 5

COMBAT AMMUNITION

1. Rockets – 984

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2722

3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 2627

4. Mortar shells – 6653

5. Grenades – 2266

6. Hand grenades – 1368

7. Bullets – 652842

8. Other ammunition – 2132

DEVICES

1. Optical devices – 216

2. Other devices – 31

ACCOUTREMENTS

1. Individual accoutrements – 677

2. Various weapons accessories – 8

3. Other accoutrements – 2076





