Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to int'l organizations over Okhchuchay River pollution: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to international organizations over the pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay River, the country’s minister of ecology and natural resources said during strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, which was held in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev noted that starting from 2020, Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to relevant international organizations, including the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the UN Environment Program, and others, in connection with the environmental threat and the critical state of the transboundary Okhchuchay river due to the constant pollution by Armenia.

The minister added that in regard to the other regional rivers, Azerbaijan also made appeals to the aforementioned organizations.

News.Az