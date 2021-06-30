News.az
Okhchuchay River
Okhchuchay River
Four hydroelectric power plants being built on Okchuchay river in Azerbaijan
26 May 2023-21:32
Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to int'l organizations over Okhchuchay River pollution: Minister
16 Mar 2023-02:20
Azerbaijan again calls on int’l organizations to react to pollution of Okhchuchay River by Armenia
19 Apr 2022-11:55
Pollution of Okhchuchay River poses threat to entire region’s ecosystem: Azerbaijani minister
18 Mar 2022-12:29
Italian media outlet highlights ecological disaster on Okhchuchay River
13 Jul 2021-15:28
UK's Dawn Report highlights fact of Okhchuchay River pollution by Armenia
12 Jul 2021-10:48
Azerbaijani IDPs appeal to German ambassador on Cronimet company for polluting Okhchuchay river
08 Jul 2021-13:26
Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophe: top official
03 Jul 2021-15:36
Pollution of Okhchuchay River - German Embassy keeps on denying, but facts speak for themselves —
ANALYTICS BY NEWS.AZ
02 Jul 2021-20:05
German company must pay for contamination of Okhchuchay River: Israeli expert
30 Jun 2021-00:12
