Azerbaijan reports 152 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 152 virus infected people have recovered, and 3 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 230,769, with 224,431 recoveries and 3,148 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,190.

Over the past day, 6,640 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,433,585.

News.Az